We thank God for our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV! In this Jubilee Year of Hope, we ask the Lord to shower Pope Leo XIV with grace and favor as he begins the beautiful, arduous, and evangelizing task of shepherding the Universal Church.
Chicago native Cardinal Prevost elected pope, takes name Leo XIV
Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, the Chicago-born prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Pope Francis, was elected the 267th pope May 8 and took the name Pope Leo XIV.
Awaiting the new pope
By the time you read this, we may very well have a new pope. The conclave begins this Wednesday, May 7, and in modern times, it has not taken more than three days to elect a new pontiff for the Universal Church.
Divine Mercy Sunday in downtown Madison
Held at James Madison Park on Lake Mendota, a festival honoring Divine Mercy was organized by Knights of Columbus Council #6568 at Saint Paul’s Catholic Student Center, near the UW-Madison campus.
Wisconsin honors St. Joseph the Worker
Bishop Donald J. […]
New priests to be ordained on May 30
On Friday, May 30, God-willing, four men will be ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of Madison.
New deacons to be ordained on May 16
On Friday, May 16, God-willing, four men will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in the Diocese of Madison.
Diocese prays for Pope Francis
On an otherwise warm and sunny day, Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Madison was decorated in mournful black. Held five days after his death, more than 500 people prayed virtually and in-person at the church for the peaceful repose of Pope Francis.
Praying for Pope Francis
After his death on April 21, we pray for Pope Francis, that he may rest in the eternal light of the risen Lord, whom he proclaimed throughout his life of priestly service, and especially in his ministry as the successor of St. Peter for 12 years.
Practicing law is more than a career
“We both decided in law school we wouldn’t do any divorce work; we never took the classes,” said Susanna Herro about her and her husband’s career in law.